BlackRock IBIT leads $693 million of $853.54 million ETF inflows

Even with all this new ETF money, bitcoin's price has stayed pretty steady around $65,100 as of August 9. This comes despite rising bond yields and a Coldcard hack shaking things up.

A weaker US jobs report cooled worries about more Federal Reserve rate hikes and brought some big players back into crypto.

Still, ETFs are down $4.5 billion for the year so far because of earlier sell-offs, and bitcoin will need consistently strong inflows to mount a meaningful price rally.

All eyes are now on the US inflation data coming August 12, which could set the tone for what happens next.