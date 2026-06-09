BlackRock launches STAR European ETF adding IPOs within 30 days
Business
BlackRock just rolled out the iShares Space Technologies UCITS ETF (STAR) for European investors.
What makes STAR stand out? It can add brand-new space companies to its index just 10 to 30 days after their IPO, instead of waiting for the next scheduled rebalance.
Space ETFs attract $8B inflows
This speedy feature comes as space ETFs are having a moment: $8 billion has flowed into them since January 2026, making them one of the hottest investment themes right now.
A lot of that buzz is thanks to excitement around Elon Musk's rockets-to-Twitter conglomerate seeking public listings.
Still, BlackRock says STAR's launch isn't tied to Musk's company; it's all about giving investors quicker access to fresh space stocks.