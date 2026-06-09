BlackRock launches STAR European ETF adding IPOs within 30 days

Space ETFs attract $8B inflows

This speedy feature comes as space ETFs are having a moment: $8 billion has flowed into them since January 2026, making them one of the hottest investment themes right now.

A lot of that buzz is thanks to excitement around Elon Musk's rockets-to-Twitter conglomerate seeking public listings.

Still, BlackRock says STAR's launch isn't tied to Musk's company; it's all about giving investors quicker access to fresh space stocks.