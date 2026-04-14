BlackRock posts $2.21 billion Q1 2026 profit, stock rises 4%

BlackRock iShares attract $130 billion

Investors poured $130 billion into BlackRock this quarter, mostly through its iShares ETF platform as more people leaned toward passive investing.

That pushed BlackRock's total assets under management to a massive $13.89 trillion, up from $11.58 trillion last year.

While performance fees jumped to $272 million, private market assets slipped slightly to $320.4 billion, but overall, BlackRock showed resilience even as the S&P 500 fell nearly 5%.