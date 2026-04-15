BlackRock posts standout Q1 2026 with $130B inflows, $12.53 EPS

BlackRock prioritizes private credit and infrastructure

The company is doubling down on private credit and infrastructure, even after buying HPS Investment Partners last year.

In the first quarter alone, BlackRock added $14.6 billion into alternative assets, while equity and fixed income funds also saw solid inflows.

Despite some bumps in the private credit space, total assets under management only dipped slightly to $13.9 trillion, a sign of how broad and steady its business is right now.

Larry Fink said, "BlackRock delivered one of the strongest starts to a year in our history" and "Our results and growing pipeline of business show that when clients are making big decisions about their portfolios, they are choosing BlackRock."