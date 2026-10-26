BlackRock waits for clarity before investing in Indian stocks

Interestingly, BlackRock actually holds more Indian stocks than its usual global benchmark.

Still, Powell points out that ongoing geopolitical risks and energy price swings are keeping its outlook neutral.

Foreign investors have pulled out ₹4.55 lakh crore from Indian equities in 2026, even though India's economy has held up well.

Despite the recent dip in Sensex and Nifty this year (Sensex down 14.16% and Nifty down 13.5%), Powell sees future growth potential in sectors like energy, defense, and manufacturing, and projects the share of household assets going into shares, investment funds and debt securities to rise from about $5 of every $100 in 2016-2025 to $20 between 2026 and 2035.