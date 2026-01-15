BlackRock's Q4: Smashing records and raising the bar
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, just wrapped up a blockbuster Q4 for 2025.
They pulled in $7.01 billion in revenue—easily beating Wall Street's expectations—and reported adjusted EPS of $13.16 versus analysts' $12.21, while diluted EPS was $7.26 versus an estimate of $12.41.
The real jaw-dropper? Their assets under management hit an all-time high of $14 trillion after bringing in $698 billion over the year.
Why does this matter?
If you're curious about where big money is moving, here's your answer: BlackRock saw huge inflows into ETFs and fixed-income funds as markets rallied.
They're also boosting their dividend by 10% and buying back more shares—basically sharing the wealth with investors.
Plus, they want to raise $400 billion privately by 2030, aiming to grow retirement assets (and fees). Performance fees rose 67% to $754 million.
Even with interest rates bouncing around, their business looks set to stay strong—worth keeping an eye on if you care about finance or future trends.