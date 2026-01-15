BlackRock's Q4: Smashing records and raising the bar

Why does this matter?

If you're curious about where big money is moving, here's your answer: BlackRock saw huge inflows into ETFs and fixed-income funds as markets rallied.

They're also boosting their dividend by 10% and buying back more shares—basically sharing the wealth with investors.

Plus, they want to raise $400 billion privately by 2030, aiming to grow retirement assets (and fees). Performance fees rose 67% to $754 million.

Even with interest rates bouncing around, their business looks set to stay strong—worth keeping an eye on if you care about finance or future trends.