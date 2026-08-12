Blacksmith raises $45 million Series B, valuation jumps to $550 million
Business
Blacksmith, a startup using AI to test and fix code, just raised $45 million in Series B funding led by Peak XV Partners, with help from GV, and Y Combinator.
This pushed their valuation from $60 million to a massive $550 million in less than a year, pretty wild growth for a company that only started in 2024.
Blacksmith grows to over 5,000 customers
Blacksmith's platform has exploded from more than 700 customers less than a year ago to over 5,000 now, with big names like Mercury and Expensify on board.
Their AI tool Codesmith automatically fixes code issues before launch.
Co-founder and CEO Aditya Jayaprakash shared they reached a $10 million annualized revenue run rate with just 10 people; now with 30 staffers, revenue is in the tens of millions.