Blackstone backed ASK appoints Akhil Chaturvedi as mutual fund CEO
Business
ASK Investment Managers, backed by Blackstone, just named Akhil Chaturvedi as CEO of its mutual fund division.
Chaturvedi brings over 13 years' experience from Motilal Oswal and steps in as ASK enters the mutual fund market following regulatory approval earlier this year.
SageOne deal boosts ASK to $9bn
This leadership change is part of ASK's bigger plan to expand after acquiring SageOne Investment Managers, which boosted its assets to about $9 billion.
Even though India's stock market has had a rough year, Blackstone is still upbeat about the future of asset management in India, especially with more people investing after the pandemic.