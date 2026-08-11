Blackstone backed Horizon Industrial Parks launches ₹2,600 cr IPO

Most of the funds (₹2,250 crore) will go toward paying off debt (the company owes about ₹6,884.3 crore in outstanding borrowings), and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

Horizon runs 58.58 million square feet of logistics space across big cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Even though they posted a net loss of ₹203.6 crore in FY2026, revenue surged 77.1% to ₹691.4 crore.

Shares will be offered to retail investors, institutions, and employees; listing is expected on August 24.