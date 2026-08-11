Blackstone backed Horizon Industrial Parks launches ₹2,600 cr IPO
Horizon Industrial Parks, India's biggest logistics space provider (and backed by Blackstone), is hitting the stock market with a ₹2,600 crore IPO opening August 17.
This is a fresh issue (no shares are being sold by existing owners), and the price band drops on August 12.
Anchor investors get their shot on August 14.
Horizon to repay ₹2,250 cr
Most of the funds (₹2,250 crore) will go toward paying off debt (the company owes about ₹6,884.3 crore in outstanding borrowings), and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.
Horizon runs 58.58 million square feet of logistics space across big cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Even though they posted a net loss of ₹203.6 crore in FY2026, revenue surged 77.1% to ₹691.4 crore.
Shares will be offered to retail investors, institutions, and employees; listing is expected on August 24.