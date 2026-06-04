Blackstone caps withdrawals from $79B credit fund at 5%
Blackstone just limited how much investors can pull out of its massive $79 billion credit fund after too many people tried to cash in at once.
Investors wanted to redeem almost 10% of shares this quarter, but Blackstone capped it at 5%, signaling some real liquidity concerns in private markets.
Partners Group limits European PE withdrawals
Blackstone isn't alone: Swiss firm Partners Group also started restricting withdrawals from its European private equity fund and warned more limits could be coming.
As redemption requests spread across the industry, investors are watching closely to see how these firms handle the pressure.
Blackstone up 1.6% premarket, rivals down
Even with all these withdrawal limits, Blackstone's share price actually rose by 1.6% in premarket trading on June 4.
Still, other private-market managers saw their stocks drop as everyone keeps an eye on how companies manage these ongoing liquidity challenges.