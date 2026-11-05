Blackstone president Jon Gray warns banks face AI investment risks
Business
AI is growing fast, but all that progress comes with a price tag.
Blackstone's President Jon Gray says banks are taking on more risk as they back tech companies, making it harder to keep up with the huge investments needed for things like data centers.
This pressure is making equity financing more important than ever.
PIMCO forecasts $10 trillion AI spending
Financial leaders are sounding the alarm about just how much cash AI needs.
PIMCO's Emmanuel Roman expects $10 trillion to be poured into AI over five years, and $550 billion in AI debt has already been issued this year alone.
Goldman Sachs puts the global bill for new data centers at $8.5 trillion.
With so much money involved, finding enough funding sources will be a real challenge moving forward.