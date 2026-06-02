Blackstone raises $13.1B Asia private equity fund above $10B goal
Blackstone has pulled in $13.1 billion for its latest Asia-focused private equity fund, well above its $10 billion goal and more than twice its 2021 standalone Asia pool.
What's cool is it did this without dipping into their global buyout funds, showing just how much investor interest there is in Asia right now.
Blackstone fund welcomes 173 new investors
The fund welcomed 173 new investors (now up to 260 total), with big commitments from North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
Blackstone plans to back tech, healthcare, finance, and AI infrastructure across the region, especially in India and Japan.
Its past bets have paid off too: recent exits like Aster DM Healthcare (India) generated about four times invested capital, while Sony Payment Services (Japan) returned about 2.5 times.