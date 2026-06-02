Blackstone raises $13.1B Asia private equity fund above $10B goal Business Jun 02, 2026

Blackstone has pulled in $13.1 billion for its latest Asia-focused private equity fund, well above its $10 billion goal and more than twice its 2021 standalone Asia pool.

What's cool is it did this without dipping into their global buyout funds, showing just how much investor interest there is in Asia right now.