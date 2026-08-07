Blind survey: 66% of India's AI and ML staff anxious
Business
A new Blind survey shows that 66% of people working in AI and ML roles in India are anxious about losing their jobs or seeing big team cuts soon, making them one of the most vulnerable groups.
Sales and marketing and product and design folks aren't far behind, with similar levels of concern.
Engineering roles most secure at 24%
Engineering roles seem more secure, with only 24% expecting layoffs, the lowest among all functions.
Data and analytics workers are also a bit more optimistic.
Still, many are watching for warning signs like hiring freezes and budget cuts.
One Coinbase professional summed it up: "ML is honestly dead too... The best you can do is augment your current skills for backend AI pipelines. And ride it out as long as you can."