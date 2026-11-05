Blinkit Ambulance adds ₹2,500 fee for nonemergency patient transfers
Business
Blinkit Ambulance is adding a ₹2,500 fee for nonemergency patient transfers like routine checkups or hospital visits.
Emergency rides will still be free: this change is to keep ambulances available for real emergencies and stop people from booking them when they just need a regular ride.
Deepinder Goyal cites half nonemergency trips
Founder Deepinder Goyal shared that out of 42,000 trips in two years, about one-half were not actual emergencies and could have been done by private vehicles.
The new fee puts Blinkit's prices in line with private ambulance services and helps fund its operations through the Eternal Foundation, so emergency help stays ready when it is really needed.