Bliss GVS Pharma up over 170% after Rasayan acquisition approval Business Jun 03, 2026

Bliss GVS Pharma's stock has taken off, up 61% in just a month and over 170% so far this year.

The buzz started after Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.'s May 23, 2026 approval to acquire up to 74.2% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma, and the June 2 WHO compliance filing, which the stock reacted to on June 3, was a later catalyst for a further move, which reassured investors about quality and global standards.