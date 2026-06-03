Bliss GVS Pharma up over 170% after Rasayan acquisition approval
Bliss GVS Pharma's stock has taken off, up 61% in just a month and over 170% so far this year.
The buzz started after Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.'s May 23, 2026 approval to acquire up to 74.2% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma, and the June 2 WHO compliance filing, which the stock reacted to on June 3, was a later catalyst for a further move, which reassured investors about quality and global standards.
Rasayan deal could boost production profits
Things got even more interesting after Anupam Rasayan said it's buying up to 74.2% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma.
Its deputy CFO mentioned this move could boost production and profits, and help the company reach more markets in the US Europe, and India.
Over half of May's gains came after this announcement. Clearly, investors are optimistic about what's next.