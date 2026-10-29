BLS Polymers IPO subscription crosses 45x on final day

Non-institutional investors led the demand for BLS Polymers' IPO with a whopping 116.98 times subscription. Retail investors followed closely with a subscription rate of 36.35 times.

Ahead of the public issue, BLS Polymers had raised ₹76.5 crore through its anchor book by allotting 51 lakh equity shares to six institutional investors at ₹150 per share, the upper end of the price band.