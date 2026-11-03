BLS Polymers shares list at 65% premium after 241x subscription

The company's ₹255 crore IPO was completely a fresh issue of equity shares. Between October 27 and October 29, the BLS Polymers IPO was subscribed a whopping 241.22 times.

The Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs) bid for shares offered to them by up to 200.25 times. The issue reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed up to 559.2 times while that for retail investors was subscribed up to 128.36 times.