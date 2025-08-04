BLT Logistics IPO opens today: Key details
BLT Logistics is rolling out its IPO on August 4, hoping to raise ₹9.72 crore with shares priced between ₹71 and ₹75.
There are 12.96 lakh new shares up for grabs, and the offer closes on August 6. The company could list on BSE SME by August 11.
Grey market buzz hints at a possible 21% listing gain, and retail investors need to apply for at least two lots (3,200 shares), which comes to about ₹2.40 lakh.
Steady growth in the past few years
Started in 2011, BLT Logistics handles container transport and warehousing across India—they run over 100 trucks.
As of March 31, 2025, they grew revenue by 21% (₹49.43 crore) and net profit by 23% (₹3.84 crore), showing steady progress.
What will the funds be used for?
Funds from the IPO will help buy more trucks and equipment, boost working capital, and cover general expenses—basically fueling their next phase of growth in India's busy logistics scene.
```