BLT Logistics IPO opens today: Key details Business Aug 04, 2025

BLT Logistics is rolling out its IPO on August 4, hoping to raise ₹9.72 crore with shares priced between ₹71 and ₹75.

There are 12.96 lakh new shares up for grabs, and the offer closes on August 6. The company could list on BSE SME by August 11.

Grey market buzz hints at a possible 21% listing gain, and retail investors need to apply for at least two lots (3,200 shares), which comes to about ₹2.40 lakh.