Parth Electricals IPO opens today: Key details
Parth Electricals is launching its IPO today, looking to raise ₹49.72 crore by offering 29.25 lakh new shares priced between ₹160-₹170 each.
The gray market premium sits at ₹22, hinting at a listing price near ₹192 per share.
The subscription window closes August 6, allotment happens August 7, and NSE SME listing is set for August 11.
Company saw strong growth in FY25
Based in Vadodara, Parth Electricals makes medium- and high-voltage electrical gear—think switchgear, control panels, circuit breakers, and more—and handles big substation projects up to 220 kV.
In FY25, their revenue doubled to ₹176.2 crore and profits jumped to ₹10.12 crore.
Use of IPO proceeds
Funds from the IPO will help set up new GIS manufacturing units in Gujarat and Odisha, pay off short-term debt, and cover company expenses.
Their client list features big names like Aditya Birla Group, Ultratech Cement, Adani, L&T, Reliance Industries, Tata Power, BHEL and Siemens.