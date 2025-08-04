Parth Electricals IPO opens today: Key details Business Aug 04, 2025

Parth Electricals is launching its IPO today, looking to raise ₹49.72 crore by offering 29.25 lakh new shares priced between ₹160-₹170 each.

The gray market premium sits at ₹22, hinting at a listing price near ₹192 per share.

The subscription window closes August 6, allotment happens August 7, and NSE SME listing is set for August 11.