What to know about NSDL's IPO before listing

Think of NSDL as the backbone of India's stock market—it keeps your shares safe in digital form instead of paper certificates. This makes buying, selling, and settling securities quick and secure for everyone from everyday investors to big institutions.

Shares will list on August 6

Allotment results drop on August 4—you can check your status online using your PAN or application number.

Shares will land in successful applicants' accounts by August 5, with refunds processed the same day.

The stock lists on BSE on August 6, and thanks to strong demand, it's already trading at a premium in the gray market (about ₹120 above issue price), hinting at a lively debut.