What to know about NSDL's IPO before listing
NSDL just wrapped up its IPO, raising ₹4,011.16 crore by selling shares priced between ₹760 and ₹800.
The response was huge—overall subscription hit 41.01 times, with big institutional investors leading the charge. Retail and non-institutional investors also showed strong interest.
What does NSDL do?
Think of NSDL as the backbone of India's stock market—it keeps your shares safe in digital form instead of paper certificates.
This makes buying, selling, and settling securities quick and secure for everyone from everyday investors to big institutions.
Shares will list on August 6
Allotment results drop on August 4—you can check your status online using your PAN or application number.
Shares will land in successful applicants' accounts by August 5, with refunds processed the same day.
The stock lists on BSE on August 6, and thanks to strong demand, it's already trading at a premium in the gray market (about ₹120 above issue price), hinting at a lively debut.