Blue Dart, DHL eCommerce launch International Parcel Connect to US
Blue Dart just rolled out International Parcel Connect, a new way for Indian online sellers and exporters to ship packages to the US without breaking the bank.
Teaming up with DHL eCommerce, this service blends local delivery with global reach, making international shipping easier and more affordable for businesses looking to go global.
Blue Dart targets Indian $2B exports
Aimed at India's $2 billion export market, International Parcel Connect handles parcels from 50gm up to 11kg (think clothes, auto parts, and more).
Sellers get both standard and express options, plus tracking and customer support.
Blue Dart says they're bridging the gap between pricey express services and lower-cost postal shipping, and they're planning to expand this service to places like the UK the E.U. Canada, and Australia.