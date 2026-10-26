Blue Dart, Flipkart and DTDC use India Post for last-mile
Business
Big names like Blue Dart, DTDC, and Flipkart are joining forces with India Post to step up their last-mile delivery game.
By tapping into India Post's massive network of more than 160,000 post offices, these companies can reach more corners of the country without spending big on building new infrastructure.
Partnerships broaden reach, add OTP tracking
Blue Dart recently signed a deal to use India Post's network for deliveries in smaller towns, aiming to make shipping smoother in places that usually get left out.
Flipkart's agreement includes OTP-based authentication and real-time tracking, while DTDC have also partnered with India Post this year.
It's a win-win: private firms get wider reach at lower costs, while India Post can increase parcel volumes.