Blue Dart Q3 profit falls as revenue grows, margins improve Business Apr 10, 2026

Blue Dart's net profit for Q3 FY2026 fell 15.7% to ₹68.3 crore, down from ₹81 crore last year.

Still, the company's revenue actually grew by nearly 7% to ₹1,616 crore, boosted by strong demand in smaller cities and towns.

Operating margins also improved, showing that the business is finding ways to stay efficient even as profits slipped.