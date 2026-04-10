Blue Dart Q3 profit falls as revenue grows, margins improve
Business
Blue Dart's net profit for Q3 FY2026 fell 15.7% to ₹68.3 crore, down from ₹81 crore last year.
Still, the company's revenue actually grew by nearly 7% to ₹1,616 crore, boosted by strong demand in smaller cities and towns.
Operating margins also improved, showing that the business is finding ways to stay efficient even as profits slipped.
Blue Dart posts 44.3 cr charge
Blue Dart had a one-time cost of ₹44.3 crore due to new labor laws affecting employee benefits. Despite the profit drop, investors seemed upbeat. Shares closed up 2.5%.
The company also reported a minor cybersecurity incident involving phishing on April 10; no sensitive data was leaked and business wasn't affected, with quick action taken to fix things and notify authorities.