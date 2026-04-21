Blue Energy raises $380 million for shipyard-built 1.5-gigawatt Texas plant

CEO Jake Jurewicz cites LNG inspiration

Instead of inventing new reactor designs, Blue Energy is focusing on how they're built, using shipyards for faster assembly and lower costs.

CEO Jake Jurewicz says this approach borrows ideas from liquefied natural gas projects to speed things up.

Once built, these reactors can be shipped out by barge to installation sites reachable via waterways, which has caught investors' attention as a smart way to tackle rising nuclear costs.