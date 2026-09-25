Blue Origin raises $10B as Bezos's investment hits $32B
What's the story
Blue Origin, the aerospace venture founded by Jeff Bezos, has raised $10 billion in a funding round that values the SpaceX rival at $140 billion. The round marks the first time the company has opened its cap table to outside investors. Bezos contributed $2 billion to the round via strategic sales of his Amazon shares, bringing his total personal investment in Blue Origin to $32 billion since its founding in 2000.
Leadership changes
Workforce restructuring and strategic shifts under CEO Dave Limp
Under the leadership of CEO Dave Limp, Blue Origin is aggressively restructuring its 15,000-person workforce to meet new business goals.
The company is prioritizing core technical advancements and fulfilling critical NASA contracts by making targeted layoffs and suspending high-profile suborbital tourism flights.
This strategic shift comes with ambitious growth targets for the company.
Financial forecast
Revenue growth and operational scale-up projections
After generating $800 million in 2025, Blue Origin expects to hit $1.4 billion this year.
The company is also planning a massive operational scale-up, projecting a massive operational scale-up to top $30 billion in annual revenue by 2030.
These ambitious targets reflect the company's commitment to becoming a major player in the commercial space industry.