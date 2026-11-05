Blue Star shifts to Indian data centers, seeks ₹8,000cr orders

Blue Star, known for its air-conditioning solutions, is making a major shift toward powering India's booming data centers.

The company wants to secure ₹8,000 crore in orders by 2030 and is stepping back from slower public infrastructure projects that have faced delays and rising costs.

Their bet seems to be paying off already: data centers emerged as the principal source of order inflows for Blue Star's Electro-Mechanical Projects business during the September quarter, pushing their project order book up 6.2% year-over-year to ₹5,142 crore.