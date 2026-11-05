Blue Star shifts to Indian data centers, seeks ₹8,000cr orders
Blue Star, known for its air-conditioning solutions, is making a major shift toward powering India's booming data centers.
The company wants to secure ₹8,000 crore in orders by 2030 and is stepping back from slower public infrastructure projects that have faced delays and rising costs.
Their bet seems to be paying off already: data centers emerged as the principal source of order inflows for Blue Star's Electro-Mechanical Projects business during the September quarter, pushing their project order book up 6.2% year-over-year to ₹5,142 crore.
Blue Star rolls out cooling systems
To keep up with demand from data centers (think: all those servers need serious cooling), Blue Star is rolling out specialized chillers and liquid-cooling systems designed just for these facilities.
Managing Director B Thiagarajan shared that the company will stop taking large public infrastructure orders as it focuses resources here.
This move lines up with India's growing digital needs and could put Blue Star right at the heart of the country's tech expansion.