BoE's Andrew Bailey warns Iran war could trigger 2008 crisis

Bailey urges private credit transparency

Bailey says we need more transparency in this sector, since it often lends to companies already deep in debt.

Recent collapses like Tricolor Auto and First Brands, both tied to shady financing, have shaken investor confidence, and investors sought to pull more than $20 billion from private market funds in the first quarter.

On top of that, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are pushing up oil prices and borrowing costs, making defaults even more likely.