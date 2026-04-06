The prediction was made by Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA

INR might end 2026 at around 93/USD: Bank of America

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:29 pm Apr 06, 202601:29 pm

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Bank of America (BofA) has predicted that the Indian rupee will end the year at around 93 per US dollar, roughly in line with current levels. The prediction was made by Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA, during an interview. He said that most of the rupee's depreciation is already behind us and unless geopolitical risks escalate significantly, the currency should remain stable.