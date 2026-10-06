BOJ may signal inflation near 2% and raise rates December
Business
Japan's central bank (BOJ) may signal that underlying inflation has roughly reached its 2% inflation target, which means a possible interest rate hike could happen in December.
This comes after its rate increase in September.
Still, the BOJ isn't rushing: officials want to see how earlier changes play out before making any big moves.
BOJ watches Tokyo inflation and surveys
The BOJ is keeping a close eye on Tokyo's latest inflation numbers and business surveys to guide its next steps.
While steady corporate prices might slow things down a bit, the central bank seems set to stick with gradual, careful adjustments.
We'll likely get more answers after its October 29-30 meetings.