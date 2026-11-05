BOJ raises main rate to 1.25% and signals faster hikes
Business
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is signaling it might raise interest rates even faster if prices keep rising.
It raised its main rate to 1.25%, the highest in 31 years, to keep inflation near its 2% goal.
At a recent meeting, some BOJ members pushed for quicker action if inflation gets out of hand, while others preferred a more cautious, step-by-step approach.
BOJ seeks stability without harming economy
For now, the bank says it's focused on keeping prices stable while trying not to hurt the economy, a tricky balance that young people watching jobs and living costs will want to keep an eye on.