Bollywood stars and cricketers buy pre IPO NSE shares
Big names from Bollywood and cricket, like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Gauri Khan have picked up unlisted shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) just before its much-anticipated IPO in 2026.
With the NSE planning to offer up to 149 million shares by existing institutional shareholders (about 6% of its paid-up capital), these star investments are turning heads as India's largest stock exchange gears up for a major public listing.
NSE valued at ₹5.5 trillion
NSE is valued at ₹5.5 trillion in the unlisted market and dominates Indian trading with 93.1% share in equity cash trades and 69.4% in options.
Most of its revenue comes from transaction revenues in FY26, with equity options contributing 76.55% of those transaction revenues, but new regulations could make growth trickier going forward.
Still, seeing celebrities buy in is a pretty strong vote of confidence as NSE prepares for one of India's biggest stock market debuts.