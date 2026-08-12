Bollywood stars and cricketers buy pre IPO NSE shares

Big names from Bollywood and cricket, like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Gauri Khan have picked up unlisted shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) just before its much-anticipated IPO in 2026.

With the NSE planning to offer up to 149 million shares by existing institutional shareholders (about 6% of its paid-up capital), these star investments are turning heads as India's largest stock exchange gears up for a major public listing.