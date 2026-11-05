Bombay Coated & Special Steels debuts on NSE and BSE

The IPO raised ₹183.06 crore by selling 2.23 crore new shares, priced between ₹78 to ₹82 each.

It was hugely oversubscribed: retail investors alone booked 35.46 times more than were available, and big institutional buyers jumped in even more.

Most of the funds will go toward repaying/prepaying borrowings and financing the acquisition cost of capital equipment under existing lease arrangements with Siemens Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

which lines up with their recent 20% year-on-year growth in total income and presence in steel for home appliances, automobiles, electrical equipment, pharmaceuticals, ventilation systems, and general engineering.