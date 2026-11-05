Bombay High Court notices Bank of Baroda over $15bn suit
Business
The Bombay High Court has just put Bank of Baroda (BoB) on notice after BR Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare, filed a massive $15 billion lawsuit.
Shetty claims the bank was involved in shady financial moves and hurt his reputation.
The case also ropes in 25 others for allegedly making lending decisions and handling transactions linked to his businesses.
BR Shetty seeks BoB records preservation
On November 5, Shetty's lawyers asked the court to make sure BoB's records are kept safe, and now there's a hearing for interim relief set for November 19.
Meanwhile, BoB says it hadn't officially heard about the suit as of late October and is not happy that details may have leaked right before its quarterly results.
It said it would take appropriate steps over the dissemination.