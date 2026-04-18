Bombay High Court orders platforms to remove fake NSE accounts
Business
The Bombay High Court has told social media platforms to take down fake accounts pretending to be the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
This move follows complaints from NSE about people using its name to spread misleading stock market tips, which could trick investors.
X and YouTube to remove impersonators
Platforms like X and YouTube now have to remove these impersonator accounts and videos under India's digital rules.
NSE also called out a website copying its branding.
The court's decision is all about protecting unsuspecting investors from scams, and making sure financial information online is actually legitimate.