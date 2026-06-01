Bombay High Court orders restraint after HDFC AMC data breach Business Jun 01, 2026

HDFC Asset Management Company said it was targeted in a cyberattack in which more than 680GB of sensitive data was allegedly exfiltrated.

The Bombay High Court quickly stepped in, ordering the hackers not to use or leak any of the stolen data, so, for now, the court ordered interim restraint on using or disclosing the data.