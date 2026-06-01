Bombay High Court orders restraint after HDFC AMC data breach
HDFC Asset Management Company said it was targeted in a cyberattack in which more than 680GB of sensitive data was allegedly exfiltrated.
The Bombay High Court quickly stepped in, ordering the hackers not to use or leak any of the stolen data, so, for now, the court ordered interim restraint on using or disclosing the data.
HDFC AMC shuts servers, alerts regulators
The breach was spotted on May 16 after disruptions in key systems such as VPN servers. Hackers sent a ransom email threatening to leak everything unless contacted within three days.
HDFC AMC shut down affected servers, deactivated credentials, and alerted regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).
The court also told authorities to block related domains quickly; next hearing is set for June 16.