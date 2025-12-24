Bombay High Court puts brakes on fraud tag for Anil Ambani, RCom

Why does it matter?

Getting tagged as "fraud" can mean blacklisting, criminal cases, and losing access to loans—basically, it's a huge deal for anyone's reputation and future in business.

The court said the banks should have followed the RBI Master Directions and statutory requirements about who can sign off on audits, especially since the audit firm had previously worked for these same banks.

For now, Ambani and RCom get some breathing room while the legal details are sorted out.