Bombay Stock Exchange loses 41L/cr with 9L/cr vanishing March 27

Economists warn India's growth at risk

Economists are warning that if tensions and high energy prices stick around, things could get tougher for India's economy: think slower growth, higher inflation, and a weaker rupee.

As VK Vijayakumar puts it, the correction has brought Nifty valuations down to fair levels (around 19 times earnings), but valuations could fall further if India's macroeconomic fundamentals are hit by the ongoing energy crisis and markets begin to price in a potential earnings slowdown in FY27.

Even big names like Goldman Sachs and Moody's Analytics say to brace for more challenges ahead.