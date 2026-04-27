BSE revamps website for better user experience: Check what's new

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has launched a revamped version of its website, with an aim to enhance user experience. The new design comes with a cleaner layout and improved navigation, making real-time market data more accessible. The homepage now features a simplified header with quick-access links to notices, media releases, trading holidays, and careers. It also has a centralized search bar for securities by name/code/ID/ISIN.

Enhanced usability 'Old website' button added The redesigned website also includes a visible "Old Website" button, letting users switch back to the previous version if needed. A major change is the reorganized navigation menu that clearly segments sections like markets, corporates, public issues, members, investment advisers, research analysts, and market data products. This makes it easier for users to access market information quickly.

Data focus Major focus on data visualization The revamped homepage puts a stronger emphasis on data visualization. The Sensex panel is now complemented by graphical charts, while the "Index Derivatives" section has tabbed options like market summary and market watch. These show detailed tables on contracts traded, turnover, and open interest. A dedicated live ticker band also highlights pre-open market status along with key indices such as Sensex Bankex sectoral indices with real-time price changes directional indicators.

Advertisement