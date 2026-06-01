Bond yields steady ahead of RBI's June 5 monetary policy
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its latest monetary policy on June 5, and everyone's waiting to see what happens next.
Right now, the bond market is pretty calm. Yields are steady after their biggest weekly drop in seven weeks.
Economists split on RBI hike
Most economists think RBI will keep interest rates unchanged, but some predict a hike thanks to rising oil prices and a weaker rupee.
Brent crude has jumped over 30% since February due to Middle East supply issues, which could push up inflation and add pressure on the central bank to hike rates.
RBI to update March 2027 forecasts
Besides the rate call, people are also watching for RBI's new projections on inflation and economic growth.
RBI is expected to update its inflation and growth forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2027, so any updates here could signal what's ahead for the economy.