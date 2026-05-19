Bondada Engineering wins ₹469.52cr Adani BOS orders for 250MW Khavda
Hyderabad's Bondada Engineering just scored a big win, multiple orders worth ₹469.52 crore from Adani Green Energy and Adani Green Energy Six to help build a 250-megawatt solar power plant in Khavda, Gujarat.
Their job? Supplying equipment and on-site services for the balance-of-system (BOS) package, all set to wrap up in just eight months.
Bondada capacity with Adani around 1GW
With this project, Bondada's total capacity with Adani now hits around 1 gigawatt, a solid milestone for both companies.
Bondada Group CMD Bondada Raghavendra Rao called it "This order reinforces our strong and growing partnership with the Adani Group and reflects the trust placed in Bondada Engineering's execution capabilities in the renewable energy sector," highlighting the trust between the two teams and their shared push for better solar energy infrastructure.