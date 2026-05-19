Bondada Engineering wins ₹469.52cr Adani BOS orders for 250MW Khavda

Bondada capacity with Adani around 1GW

With this project, Bondada's total capacity with Adani now hits around 1 gigawatt, a solid milestone for both companies.

Bondada Group CMD Bondada Raghavendra Rao called it "This order reinforces our strong and growing partnership with the Adani Group and reflects the trust placed in Bondada Engineering's execution capabilities in the renewable energy sector," highlighting the trust between the two teams and their shared push for better solar energy infrastructure.