Bonfiglioli Transmissions India GMP rises to 31% ahead of IPO
Bonfiglioli Transmissions India is getting a lot of buzz before its IPO opens on October 15, with its gray market premium (GMP) rising to 31%.
This suggests investors are pretty optimistic about the company's shares, but keep in mind GMPs are just early signals and don't guarantee profits once trading starts.
Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO priced ₹558-₹586
The IPO runs from October 15 to 19, priced between ₹558 and ₹586 per share, putting the company's value at up to ₹11,016 crore.
All shares are being sold by the promoter, Bonfiglioli S.p.A. with listing set for October 23.
Investors seem interested partly because Bonfiglioli reported strong numbers for the six months ended June 2026, a profit jump of 29.2% (to ₹148.6 crore) and revenue from operations in the April-June half of 2026 hitting ₹1,131.9 crore, which definitely helps boost confidence ahead of the big day.