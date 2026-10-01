Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO ₹558-₹586 opens Oct 15 and raised ₹759.26cr

The IPO is worth a total of ₹2,533.8 crore, all from existing shares being sold by its Italian parent company.

Mutual funds like SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential AMC joined global heavyweights like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock in backing the anchor round.

Bonfiglioli isn't just another manufacturing name: it manufactures precision-engineered gear motors, gearboxes, and drive systems used in industrial processes, automation, off-highway mobility solutions, and renewable energy applications.

If you're curious about how global industry works or just want to watch a major player go public, this one's worth keeping an eye on.