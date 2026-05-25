Sundar Pichai addresses 'boo strategy' amid growing AI job fears

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, it has become a hot-button issue for Silicon Valley leaders. Students are worried about shrinking career prospects and layoffs related to AI, making commencement speeches by tech executives tense public reckonings over the future of work, creativity, and economic security. The rising tension has even been dubbed the "boo strategy" in tech circles.

Rising challenge Navigating the tension As graduation season unfolds in American universities, tech executives invited to deliver commencement speeches are finding it hard to navigate student hostility toward artificial intelligence. This is a new challenge for them, as they have to avoid getting booed off stage. What was once a ceremonial victory lap for business leaders has now, in some cases, turned into a public referendum on Silicon Valley's AI ambitions.

Public confrontation The Hard Fork podcast Students entering an uncertain labor market are increasingly confronting the very executives championing technologies they fear could reshape or eliminate their future careers. This growing tension was recently highlighted on the popular tech podcast Hard Fork, where hosts asked Sundar Pichai how he planned to avoid backlash during his upcoming commencement speech at Stanford University.

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Balancing act Pichai's response to AI backlash Responding to the question, Pichai acknowledged that people are "rightfully" anxious about the future AI may create. He described the technological transformation underway as unprecedented in scale but remained optimistic about the next generation. "I've always been extraordinarily optimistic about the next generation," he said, adding that AI does not change that belief.

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Widespread unease Growing unease about AI While Pichai may find a more receptive audience at Stanford, which is located in the center of Silicon Valley and a hub for top-tier AI talent, public unease over AI is growing. A Pew Research Center study found that nearly half of Americans are more worried than excited about the integration of AI into daily life. Resistance to the rapid expansion of energy-intensive data centers needed for modern AI systems is also rising across the US.