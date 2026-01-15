BookMyShow's parent Big Tree Entertainment sees big jump in profits Business Jan 15, 2026

BookMyShow's parent company, Big Tree Entertainment, just reported a net profit of ₹192 crore for the year ending March 2025—a solid leap from last year's ₹109 crore.

Their total income also climbed to ₹1,869 crore, with most of the growth coming from ticket sales and live events.