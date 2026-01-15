Next Article
BookMyShow's parent Big Tree Entertainment sees big jump in profits
BookMyShow's parent company, Big Tree Entertainment, just reported a net profit of ₹192 crore for the year ending March 2025—a solid leap from last year's ₹109 crore.
Their total income also climbed to ₹1,869 crore, with most of the growth coming from ticket sales and live events.
Live events and ticketing are driving the boom
Live event revenue shot up to ₹756 crore, boosted by major music festivals and concerts (including Coldplay's India shows).
Online ticketing brought in ₹828 crore.
With its wide range of events, BookMyShow remains India's top online entertainment ticketing platform—even as it faces competition from Zomato-backed District.