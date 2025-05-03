Save more with these simple daily habit swaps
What's the story
In today's fast-paced world, saving money can often appear to be a tough job.
But by making a few simple swaps in your day-to-day life, you can significantly increase your savings without feeling deprived.
These underrated finance swaps are easy to implement and can lead to considerable savings over time.
By focusing on small spending habit changes, you can create a more sustainable financial future.
Home brew
Swap coffee shop visits for home brew
Rather than purchasing coffee from a shop daily, brew your own at home.
While a cup of coffee from a cafe may cost you about ₹100 to ₹150, brewing at home could cost you under ₹25-30 per cup.
Over a month, this swap could save you about ₹2,000 to ₹3,000.
Investing in quality beans and equipment initially may cost you, but it will pay off soon.
Public transport
Opt for public transport over ride-sharing
Using public transport instead of ride-sharing services or taxis is another effective way to save money daily.
While ride-sharing might offer convenience, it often comes with higher costs due to surge pricing and fees.
Monthly public transport passes are usually much cheaper than daily rideshare expenses.
This switch not only saves money but also reduces your carbon footprint.
Generic brands
Choose generic brands instead of name brands
When shopping for groceries or household items, choosing generic brands over name brands can save you a ton.
Many generic products provide the same quality at a fraction of the cost of their branded counterparts.
For example, going for store-brand cereal instead of popular brands can reduce costs by 20% or more per item bought.
Cook at home
Cook meals at home rather than dining out
Dining out often can exhaust your budget quickly, considering the meal prices and tips you need to give at restaurants.
Cooking at home gives you more control over what goes in your meals, while being much cheaper in total than dining out often.
This could save you hundreds a month, depending on the frequency and choice of restaurant visits you made before.
Reusable items
Use reusable items instead of disposable ones
Switching from disposables such as plastic water bottles or paper towels to reusables helps cut down on waste while saving money in the long run, too.
Investing in durable goods like stainless steel bottles or cloth towels may seem expensive at first, but they last longer.
You won't have to keep buying disposables throughout the year, leading eventually to more savings overall.