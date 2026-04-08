Bosch Limited buys BCSI for ₹9,068.68cr to boost braking technology
Business
Bosch Limited is making big moves; they've acquired Bosch Chassis Systems India (BCSI) for ₹9,068.68 crore.
The deal mixes cash and shares to buy out existing owners, and it's all about boosting Bosch's game in automotive safety and braking technology.
BCSI brings antilock brakes and ESC
BCSI brings advanced safety features like antilock brakes and electronic stability control to the table.
Guruprasad Mudlapur, president of Bosch Group India, called the move a smart way to grow its mobility solutions using local R&D muscle.
Investors seem to agree: Bosch Limited's shares jumped 7.2% after the news broke.