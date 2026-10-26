Bose acquires Skullcandy to broaden audio portfolio, reach new audiences
Bose has officially acquired Skullcandy, aiming to shake up its audio lineup and reach new crowds.
Announced on October 21, this move is all about bringing together Bose's premium tech with Skullcandy's strong following in music, gaming, fitness, and board sports.
It's part of a bigger plan that also includes brands like McIntosh and Sonus faber.
Skullcandy stays independent, accesses Bose tech
Skullcandy isn't going anywhere. It'll keep its own brand vibe and stay based in Park City, Utah.
Bose plans to give Skullcandy better access to its audio tech and distribution muscle while letting it do its own thing.
As CEO Lila Snyder put it, the goal is "Skullcandy gives us access to a customer base that we think we're largely missing with the Bose brand."
The two brands have already teamed up recently on products like the Method 360 ANC earbuds and Crusher 1080 ANC headphones, so expect more collaborations ahead.