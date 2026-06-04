Boston Consulting Group finds India leads world in workplace AI
India is leading the world in using AI at work, according to a new Boston Consulting Group report.
70% of Indian frontline AI users save at least a full day every week thanks to AI tools, more than any other country.
Almost all (96%) of Indian frontline AI users say AI has already changed the skills required in their roles.
AI boosts Indian frontline job satisfaction
AI isn't just making work faster; it's making it more enjoyable for Indian employees.
About 88% of frontline workers report greater job satisfaction, way above the global average.
Managers are even more enthusiastic, with 97% regularly using AI tools.
Looking ahead, 86% of Indian frontline employees believe that within three years, AI could handle one-half of their tasks on its own, though globally, some worry about rising mental workloads as tech gets smarter.