BOTS.Ai warns India will face mid level talent shortage 2030
Business
A new BOTS.Ai interview says that by 2030, Indian companies will find experienced mid-level professionals scarcer than AI engineers.
As AI takes over entry-level jobs (like CV screening and answering policy questions), fewer people get the hands-on experience that used to help them grow in their careers.
Nikhar Arora suggests outcome based billing
With AI handling so many starter tasks, there is a real risk of fewer skilled professionals down the line.
Nikhar Arora also notes Indian companies are struggling to see real returns on their AI investments and suggests switching to outcome-based billing so businesses can actually benefit from all this new technology.