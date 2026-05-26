Why British oil giant BP has fired its chairman

British oil giant BP has sacked its Chairman Albert Manifold with immediate effect. The company's board cited "serious concerns about important governance standards, oversight and conduct" as the reason for this decision. Manifold had been in the position for just eight months. His departure sent BP's share price plummeting by 9% in minutes after the announcement.

Board statement Board surprised and disappointed over the issue Amanda Blanc, BP's Senior Independent Director and Aviva CEO, expressed her disappointment over the governance issues. She said, "Albert has helped bring a welcome focus and pace to BP's transformation. However, the board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action." The company did not disclose further details about these concerns.

Leadership changes Manifold's appointment marked a strategic shift for BP Manifold joined BP's board in October 2025 to oversee a strategic shift back to fossil fuels and away from renewables. He quickly removed CEO Murray Auchincloss after less than two years, appointing Meg O'Neill in December. This is the second conduct-related exit of a senior BP executive in three years. Auchincloss's predecessor Bernard Looney was ousted in September 2023 for not disclosing sexual relationships with colleagues when he became CEO.

Advertisement